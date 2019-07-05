Image copyright Google Image caption Middleham Primary School is now offering vaccinations as a precautionary measure

A primary school pupil has contracted hepatitis A after an outbreak of the virus in a nearby town.

Public Health England (PHE) said the child at Middleham Primary School, North Yorkshire, was ill and vaccinations have been offered as a precaution.

Twenty cases have now been confirmed at Outwood Academy in Ripon, with seven further cases in the wider community.

PHE said the source of the illness in the area remains under investigation.

Precautionary advice was given to anyone who ate at So! Bar and Eats in Ripon between 8 and 23 June to be aware of the symptoms after a food handler at the pub was among the confirmed cases.

A PHE spokesperson said no further cases linked to the pub had been found, with reports connected to Outwood Academy "continuing to slow".

Children at Spennithorne Primary School have also been offered vaccinations as pupils had recently taken part in shared activities with Middleham.

Dr Suzanne Coles from PHE Yorkshire and the Humber said: "Parents of children at the schools where vaccination is to be offered have been informed of the recent case at Middleham Primary School and symptoms of hepatitis A so they can be alert to signs of the infection," she said.

"Anyone developing symptoms should contact their GP or NHS 111 for advice."

Hepatitis A advice

Hepatitis A is passed from person to person by eating food or drinking water containing the virus

The virus can spread easily within families and where people live closely together

The virus is passed out in the faeces so it is important to wash hands after going to the toilet and/or preparing food

The symptoms of hepatitis A are similar to flu and include mild fever, joint and muscle pain, feeling and being sick, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and stomach pain

This can be followed by jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes), dark-coloured urine and itchy skin

Anyone with suspected hepatitis A infection should not attend school or work until their doctor advises return

Source: NHS England

