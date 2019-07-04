Image copyright St Leonard's Hospice Image caption This van had been left in the hospice's secure car park overnight when it was stolen

A hospice has said the theft of two of its vans will have a direct effect on patient care.

St Leonard's Hospice, on Tadcaster Road, York, said a large van was taken from its secure car park on Wednesday evening.

It comes just three weeks after a Ford transit van was stolen on the 10 June. The thefts have been reported to the police, the hospice said.

The hospice said it was devastated to have been targeted twice.

Dawn Clements, director of income generation for the charity, said the vans were a vital part of the hospice's operations.

"They help us collect items to be sold to raise funds, deliver items to customers and transport stock between shops and our donation centre.

"Our insurance covers some of the costs but not all, and the rest must be topped up from funds that may otherwise be spent on patient care."

She said the latest van to be stolen, pictured above, was taken between 23:15 and 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and saw two men in black in the car park at 23:17.

The van, with the registration YB12 0ZS, was later seen heading west on the A64 towards Leeds.

