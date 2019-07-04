Image copyright Observation Wheel UK Ltd Image caption The wheel will carry a maximum of 144 passengers

A seaside resort in Yorkshire is to get its own temporary version of the London Eye.

Scarborough Borough Council said the observation wheel would operate initially from 30 July to 26 August.

It will be 104ft (32m) above ground and carry a maximum of 144 passengers in 24 enclosed gondolas.

The wheel will be based on the site of the former Futurist Theatre and will be operated by Observation Wheel UK Ltd.

Steve Siddons, Labour leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: "The observation wheel will be something unique for the South Bay, which will complement existing businesses, help to attract extra visitors and benefit the town until plans for a permanent solution on the site are finalised."

The wheel will operate between 11:00 and 21:30 each day, except when there are high winds, and is expected to cost visitors £5 for an adult with concessions available and reductions for residents.

William Abbott, managing director of Observation Wheel UK Ltd, said the site was "perfect" for an observation wheel.

He said: "Visitors will get a unique perspective over the town and see the bay from the sky."

