Image copyright PA Image caption Drax power station near Selby in North Yorkshire produces 7% of the UK's electricity

Workers at Britain's biggest power station are set to go on strike over a pay dispute.

Almost 400 Unite workers at the Drax plant in North Yorkshire will stage six, 48-hour walkouts between July and December.

The union described a 2.8% wage increase offered by the company as "woefully inadequate".

Drax said it regretted workers had rejected the pay deal "which we continue to believe is a good offer".

The company added: "Negotiations continue as we try to resolve the dispute and we have contingency plans in place to continue generating the electricity millions of homes and businesses rely on during the planned strike."

The power station near Selby produces 7% of the UK's electricity supply. It is in the process of converting its coal fired power units to burn wood pellets.

Unite regional officer Kelvin Mawer said the union still hoped to hold talks to avoid the industrial action.

"Our members have overwhelmingly rejected the two-year pay deal of 2.8 per cent for both 2018 and 2019 as being woefully inadequate when the cost of living continues to soar," said Mr Mawer.

The first stoppage is scheduled for 14 July.

