Image caption The books were adapted into a BBC TV series in the 1970s and 80s

A new series of All Creatures Great and Small is to be filmed later this year.

The Channel Five production will be shot on location in the Yorkshire Dales.

Based on the books by Thirsk vet Alf Wight, who wrote under the pen name of James Herriot, the stories were adapted into a popular BBC TV series which ran between 1978 and 1990.

Local tourism bosses hope the new adaption will lead to a boost in visitors to North Yorkshire.

Hambleton District Council leader Mark Robson said: "We know how good the original TV series was at displaying the beauty of Swaledale and Wensleydale and this new adaptation will reaffirm the position of Thirsk and the surrounding area on the map."

Image copyright Mike Kirby / Geograph Image caption The town of Thirsk in North Yorkshire is home to the World of James Herriot museum

The announcement comes just days after the World of James Herriot museum in the town celebrated its 20th anniversary and ahead of the 50th anniversary of the publication of the books, which have been translated into dozens of languages.

The author's children, Jim Wight, a retired vet and Rosie Page, a former GP, said they were "delighted that our father's work will be brought to life once again for a new generation of viewers, great and small".

Sebastian Cardwell, digital channel controller at Channel 5, said: "James Herriot has a special place in the heart of the public and the commission of this iconic drama series, against the stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is set to bring joy to a new army of TV viewers."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the production company has not given dates for when the series will be shot, although catering businesses in the northern dales said they had been approached to provide food for film crews next month.

