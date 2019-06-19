Image caption Tim Jones's family want mental health care available in every racing yard

The father of a teenage event rider who took his own life has raised thousands of pounds for mental health care.

Tim Jones, 17, had been working at the racing stables of trainer Micky Hammond in North Yorkshire, but died three weeks ago.

His father has raised nearly £10,000 in his bid to provide mental health first aiders in every racing yard.

Simon Jones said young people working away from home in small communities may need help and support.

Mr Jones said: "My wife got home and found him in the living room, he'd taken his life in a really quite violent way."

Tim Jones was described as a "key part" of the trainer's staff at the stables in the village of Middleham.

Gemma Hogg, assistant trainer, said: "It was just shock [at Tim's death] a real low point for all of us really. He's a big loss."

Mr Jones said the only signs of a change in his son were that he had become irritable and questioning things more, when in fact his mental health had begun to deteriorate.

Mr Jones added: "There is a lack of facilities in towns that have maybe got a pub and a chip shop and that's about it.

"So they're on their own, in a new world, at the same time as going through that adolescence."

Days after starting a fund to provide a mental health first aider in every racing yard, Mr Jones had raised his initial target of £5,000 and quickly almost doubled it to £10,000.

He said that if a mental health first aider had got to his son in time, it may have saved his life.

He added: "If I can stop one person doing what Tim did, and one dad going through what I've gone through, then I've done something good."

