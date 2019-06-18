Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Leah Heyes, 15, collapsed in a car park on Saturday 11 May

A teenager who collapsed in a car park and later died in hospital had taken ecstasy, an inquest has heard.

Leah Heyes, 15, collapsed in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton in May.

The North Yorkshire coroner confirmed she had died from intoxification of MDMA, the chemical name for ecstasy.

Mr Rob Turnbull adjourned the inquest pending the completion of the police investigation into Leah's death.

Emergency services had been called to the car park at 21:30 BST on 11 May.

Leah, who was from Northallerton, was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and later released under investigation.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk