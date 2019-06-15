Image copyright Google Image caption The 12-year-old girl was hit by the motorbike on Low Poppleton Lane in York

Two more people have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being hit by a motorbike.

The girl is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the crash on Low Poppleton Lane, York, on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also arrested for failing to stop after an accident.

All three people are from York and have been released while inquiries continue.

Police said the motorcycle, and clothing "believed to have been worn by the driver of the vehicle have been recovered".