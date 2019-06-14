Image copyright Google Image caption The 12-year-old girl was hit by the motorbike on Low Poppleton Lane in York

Two more people have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorbike.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries when she was struck on Low Poppleton Lane, York, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from York, were held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue, the force said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been released on conditional bail.

Officers were tracing the motorbike and said the vehicle and clothing thought to have been worn by the rider had since been recovered.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw the crash or has footage of it to contact the force.