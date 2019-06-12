Image copyright Google Image caption The 12-year-old girl was hit by the motorbike on Low Poppleton Lane

A 12-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorbike.

She suffered head injuries when she was hit by the vehicle on Low Poppleton Lane, York, on Wednesday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police said she was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

The rider of the grey or silver coloured bike who rode away from the scene was wearing a black jacket and white helmet.

A police spokesman said the girl's family were with her at the hospital.

The force has appealed for anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to contact the force.