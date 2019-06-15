Image copyright Scarborough Archaeological Image caption The archaeological team opened two trenches at the site on the headland

English Civil War musket balls, Roman pottery and items from the 2nd Century AD are among objects unearthed during a rare dig at a Yorkshire landmark.

Teams discovered the find during a six-week operation on land at Scarborough Castle, which was twice besieged in the 17th Century civil war.

The last major excavations on this section of the site took place almost a century ago.

Archaeologist Marie Woods said "We didn't know what we would find".

Members of Scarborough Archaeological and History Society dug two trenches after gaining Scheduled Monument Consent from Historic England.

Ms Woods said: "For us to be given the opportunity to dig here is extremely exciting.

"It's never really been explored prior to us.

"There were excavations between 1921 and 1925 but that was looking at the Roman signal station, so for us to dig here we might be able to uncover more information about previous settlements that were here on the headland."

In the 1920s a large sports stadium was planned for the headland to include an athletics track and four football pitches.

But the groundworks went too deep and the work was halted.

Now the spoil from those groundworks is allowing the archaeologists to find items from across the centuries.

Scarborough Castle

The settlement of Scarborough first appears in documents from the 12th Century as a borough prospering beneath the walls of a great royal castle.

In 1159 Henry II began to rebuild the castle at a cost of £650, planting a new town beneath its walls at the same time.

Edward I continued to use it as a royal lodging, holding court and council at Scarborough in 1275.

Richard III was the last king to stay there, in 1484, while assembling a fleet to resist the expected invasion of Henry Tudor, later Henry VII.

From the 1650s the castle also served as a prison - among those held there was George Fox, founder of the Society of Friends (the Quakers).

Source: English Heritage

Ms Woods added: "From the two trenches we've had musket balls from about 1645 when the castle was besieged during the civil war.

"We've also found Roman pottery and "black burnished ware" from the second century - but that needs further investigation".

