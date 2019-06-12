Van Gogh: York to host UK projection premiere on artist's work
The UK premiere of an immersive 360-degree projection display inspired by the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh is to be held in York.
More than 200 animated paintings will be projected onto walls, floors and ceilings, allowing people to "step inside" the artist's work.
The 35-minute projection tells the story of the Dutch 19th Century post-impressionist artist and his pieces.
It is the third city to host the event after runs in Naples and Brussels.
St Mary's Church, Coppergate, will host 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' for six months, from 5 July until 5 January 2020.
The temporary attraction, which has an admission fee, is led by visual entertainment company Exhibition Hub supported by 3D video mapping firm Dirty Monitor.
Mario Iacampo, the project's creative director, said: "For so many people, art is inaccessible - paintings hung in galleries where you understand little context about the work.
"This changes that completely, with some of the most famous pieces of art in the world not only shown on a larger than life scale, but actually bringing the images to life with movement that isn't confined to the edges of a picture frame."
York, which was designated the UK's first UNESCO City of Media Arts in 2014, was selected due to it being "a destination which embraces both its heritage and digital prowess", he added.
Vincent Van Gogh
- Born in 1853 in the Dutch village of Zundert
- Worked as an art dealer and took up painting himself in his 20s but struggled to sell his art
- Cut off his own ear in 1888 and died from a gunshot wound in July 1890 in an apparent suicide
- Produced more than 2,000 artworks including about 850 oil paintings
- In the 20th Century he became regarded as one of the most influential figures in Western art
- The auction record for a Van Gogh painting stands at $148.9m (£95m) for Portrait of Dr Gachet, which was sold in 1990
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
All images copyrighted.