Image copyright York Pride Image caption York Pride said it was "fantastic" to see the city's schools supporting the event

Hundreds of pupils from 25 schools and colleges in and around York have led the city's Pride parade.

The large parade started from York Minster at about 12:30 BST, making its way through the city to the Knavesmire racecourse.

The annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community is organised by a charity and run by volunteers.

York Pride said it was "fantastic" to see schools supporting the event.

Image copyright Visit York

Image copyright LNER Image caption Festivalgoers chose colourful costumes for the parade

Schools in Selby, Tadcaster, Malton and Ryedale were among those taking part.

Harriet, a pupil from York High School, said: "It's a really big part of my life.

"A lot of people I know are part of the spectrum and it's absolutely amazing to see the school actually taking part and trying to stop all of the homophobia and transphobia going around."

Image copyright Miss Vale Image caption York Pride said it worked "closely with local schools to make sure LGBT students in York and surrounding towns feel supported"

Image copyright Edmund Coleman-Fountain Image caption The rain did not dampen people's spirits

