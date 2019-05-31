Image copyright Simon Moran/Getty Images Image caption The boy is being treated for head injuries in Leeds General Infirmary

A seven-year-old boy believed to have fallen from a rollercoaster is in a critical condition, police have said.

Witnesses said he fell from the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

People reported hearing screams and seeing him "hanging backwards" from the carriage.

North Yorkshire Police said the boy was taken to hospital with head injuries and "is now described as critical".

He is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating.

Eyewitness Mark Charnley said the boy was "hanging backwards outside the actual carriage".

"Everybody started shouting to get the attention of the guy running the machine," he said.

Image caption The boy was airlifted from the theme park on Thursday

It is the second incident involving the same ride at the theme park.

In June 2001, 20-year-old Gemma Savage died when two of the rollercoaster's cars collided.

Ms Savage, from Wath-upon-Dearne, South Yorkshire, was on a day out with friends from Durham University, where she was studying medical sciences.

Her mother, Linda Savage said she was "devastated" to hear about the boy being injured.

"Our thoughts go out to this little boy and his family," she said.

"It's unbelievable that this has happened on the same ride, 18 years on. Why wasn't the ride shut down?

"It's incredibly distressing for us in the run-up to the anniversary of Gemma's death."

The theme park's owner, the manufacturers of the ride and an electrician were all later fined for health and safety breaches over Ms Savage's death.

