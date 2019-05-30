Lightwater Valley theme park: Boy airlifted to hospital
- 30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a theme park in North Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary from Lightwater Valley, near Ripon.
His condition is not known.
North Yorkshire Police said it had been called to reports of a "medical incident" at 11:30 BST and officers remained at the scene.