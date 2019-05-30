York & North Yorkshire

Lightwater Valley theme park: Boy airlifted to hospital

  • 30 May 2019

A boy has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a theme park in North Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary from Lightwater Valley, near Ripon.

His condition is not known.

North Yorkshire Police said it had been called to reports of a "medical incident" at 11:30 BST and officers remained at the scene.