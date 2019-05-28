Two charged after A64 car chase

Image copyright Google Image caption The chase followed a disturbance at the Crow's Nest caravan park near Gristhorpe

Two people have been charged with offences after a police chase on the A64 in North Yorkshire.

The chase followed a disturbance at the Crow's Nest caravan park near Gristhorpe, on Sunday.

Kyle Johnson, from Wetherby, is accused of assault, common assault, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and not having insurance.

Jade Waters, 31, is charged with four counts of assault by beating and using threatening words or behaviour.

Mr Johnson, 29, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and Ms Waters, from Leeds, at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on 24 June.

