Image copyright Google Image caption The chase followed a disturbance at a caravan park near Filey

Two people have been arrested following a police chase on the A64 in North Yorkshire.

Police said the pair were originally arrested after a disturbance at the Crow's Nest caravan park near Gristhorpe, Filey on Sunday.

But the man, 29, and woman, 31, fled the scene in a grey Vauxhall Astra.

A number of attempts to stop the car were made, North Yorkshire Police said. The car was eventually stopped at Scampston and the pair were detained.

Police said the disturbance at the caravan park broke out at about 19:45 BST and two men sustained cuts, one to his head, the other to his leg.

The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of assault, but left the caravan park travelling towards Scarborough.

The vehicle was later seen at Staxton on the A64 where it failed to stop for police.

Further attempts were made to stop the Astra using a stinger device, near Potter Brompton, but it continued along the A64 driving at speed.

At one point, near West Heslerton, the vehicle stopped and was reversed into a police car before continuing towards Scampston.

The man fled the car and was arrested in a nearby field, while the woman had remained in the car.

Police said a number of drivers on the road had to take evasive action to avoid crashing into the Astra, and officers have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

The arrested pair remain in custody.

