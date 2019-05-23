Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The proposals would see a road bridge demolished and a new pedestrianised square built

Plans to redevelop the front of York's railway station offer minimal benefit to rail users, a rail company has said.

LNER, which manages the station, said the plans would also have a "major impact" on day-to-day activity at the site.

The council plans changes to the road network and the creation of a pedestrianised square at the front of the building.

It said it was working with LNER to address its concerns.

The station scheme is part of the wider £650m York Central project to create homes and office space at the rear of the station.

The scheme, which covers 45 hectares, is one of the largest regeneration sites in England.

Plans for the £15m first phase, submitted by the City of York Council, would see the demolition of the Queen Street Bridge, alter the station car parks and taxi rank, and create a new front for the building.

LNER's consent is required for the scheme to go ahead.

The company says in a letter of objection: "The scheme delivers minimal to no benefit to the station or the wider rail network, but instead delivers direct benefits for the highway in and around the station."

Image copyright City of York Council Image caption The plans would open up the area in front of the station and provide a better setting for the city's walls, according to the council

It also has concerns about the heritage impact and the funding of some elements of the scheme, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

James Gilchrist, assistant director for transport at the council, said the plans represented "a massive improvement for its 12 million annual visitors".

"We are confident that together we can resolve these issues so that all the station's users, including LNER, can realise the benefits of this badly-needed investment."

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the council have already approved funding for the highways elements of the scheme.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.