A man has died and a woman been seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.

A Suzuki Ignis and a Kia Sportage towing a caravan collided on the A165 at 09:25 BST.

The Ignis driver, a 62-year-old man from Nottinghamshire, died and the 55-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 59-year-old man from Whitby, was unhurt but a woman in the car suffered chest injuries.

North Yorkshire Police said inquiries were continuing and appealed to anyone with dash cam footage to contact the force.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.