Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The mother of Leah Heyes, Kerry Roberts (right), thanked people for the support she had been given

An emotional vigil has been held for a teenage girl who died after apparently taking ecstasy.

About 150 friends and family gathered to remember Leah Heyes, who collapsed in a Northallerton car park on 11 May.

Police believe the 15-year-old had taken MDMA. Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs have been released under investigation.

Leah's mother Kerry Roberts said she was "overwhelmed" by the support people had shown.

"I would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages and tributes following the death of my beautiful daughter Leah.

"Thank you for coming together to remember Leah, it's such a fitting tribute to her as she loved to be around people and to spend time with her friends.

"She would be really happy to know that you all cared so much about her."

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Miss Heyes, 15, collapsed in a car park

Leah, who was from Northallerton, died in hospital after collapsing in the Applegarth car park at 21:30 BST that night.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and North Yorkshire Police said it had "not ruled out making more arrests".

The force has appealed for anyone who has mobile phone footage taken on the night to come forward.

Chairman of the town's Street Angels Steve Cowey said drugs being brought to the town by "county lines" criminals were a real problem.

He said: "We've got people who are young and vulnerable and are experimenting with [drugs]."

