Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Leah Heyes collapsed in a car park on Saturday evening

An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the suspected drug-related death of a schoolgirl.

Leah Heyes, 15, died in hospital after collapsing in a car park in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, on Saturday evening.

Police believe she had taken MDMA before collapsing.

The man, who was arrested on Monday night, was questioned by officers before being released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy who was previously arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs has also been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called to Applegarth car park at 21:30 BST.

Leah, who was from Northallerton, was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.

