Image copyright Dringhouses primary Image caption A safe and electrical equipment was stolen, police said

Children at a primary school have had to sit a test at an alternative venue after a burglary caused "considerable damage".

Dringhouses Primary School, in the south of York, did not open on Monday following the burglary at the weekend.

Year 6 pupils took their Sats tests at York High School instead.

A safe and electrical equipment were stolen from the premises, North Yorkshire Police said.

The school was broken into between 19:00 BST on Friday and Saturday afternoon, the force added.

A forensic examination was carried out at the scene, inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

"This weekend the school was broken into with considerable damage caused," the school said on social media.

It thanked the staff and local community on Twitter after "a difficult weekend".

The primary school has about 300 pupils aged between four and 11 years old.

It was rated Good at its last Ofsted inspection in 2015.

The Sats in primary schools in England are taken by children twice, first in Year 2 and then in Year 6.

Pupils are tested in maths and English.

Image copyright Dringhouses primary Image caption The break-in was reported to police on Saturday

