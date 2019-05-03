Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Lockridge had drunk six to eight pints of beer and two rums on the night of the attack

A woman who strangled her partner of 30 years has been jailed for eight years

Dianne Williamson, 70, was found dead at a house in Gristhorpe, near Filey, on 2 September.

Sheila Lockridge, 66, denied murder, but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility, which prosecutors at Leeds Crown Court accepted.

Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, Gristhorpe, told police "I strangled her, she's dead."

Ms Williamson was said to have been frail and in poor health at the time.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said the lengthy relationship between the pair "had become frayed" before the attack, with the defendant becoming aggressive.

The force said witnesses believed Miss Williamson had been a "victim of domestic violence".

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Dianne Williamson was frail and suffering ill health at the time she was killed

Lockridge said her partner had been aggressive towards her.

She told officers that she had pinned Miss Williamson down in a bid to restrain her at the time of her death.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Tahir Khan QC told how a witness had described a previous incident in which Lockridge had chased Miss Williamson around the kitchen with a knife, as the victim cried "please don't kill me".

On the night of the attack itself, the defendant had drunk between six to eight pints of beer, and had also had two rums, the court heard.

Det Ch Insp Mark Pearson said: "This was a brutal and tragic end to a 30-year relationship in which Dianne Williamson suffered at the hands of Lockridge."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.