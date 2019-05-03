Image caption The Liberal Democrats were easily the happiest party following the count in York

The Conservative group in York has admitted it had "been given a kicking" after a heavy defeat in the local elections.

The Tories' loss has been the Liberal Democrats' gain, with the party becoming the largest on the council with 21 councillors.

Only two Conservative seats remain, with the Lib Dems nine up on 2015.

Elsewhere, the Tories also lost seats in Ryedale, Selby, Scarborough, Craven and Richmondshire.

The party maintained its control of Hambleton District Council but lost three of its seats from 2015.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gerald Ramsden was elected after a dead heat in Hambleton.

The Conservatives in York, who have been in a coalition administration with the Liberal Democrats for the past four years, went into the election with 10 councillors.

Lib Dem talks over a possible coalition with another group are now expected to take place.

Labour also gained some ground and ended the day with 17 seats, a gain of four.

Paul Doughty, Conservative councillor who was re-elected to his seat in Strensall, said: "I think we have been given a kicking, quite frankly, but parliamentarians across the board are to blame for the national situation, not just the Conservative party.

"Residents are quite rightly taking out their frustrations and anger."

In Scarborough, the Tories saw their majority wiped out as a number of prominent councillors lost their seats.

The party finished the day on 16 seats having started on 25. Independents picked up 14 seats and Labour 13.

In Craven, Conservatives lost overall control of the district council, with the same outcome in Richmondshire.

The Yorkshire Party gained three seats in Selby, with the Conservatives dropping from 21 to 16.

Either search using your postcode or council name or click around the map to show local results.