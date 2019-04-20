Image caption North Yorkshire Police said the death had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

A man's body has been found in a river after he fled from police, officers said.

The man, thought to be in his 20s from Merseyside, ran from officers in King's Staith, York, and fell in the River Ouse a short time later.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to suspicious activity by CCTV operators at about 01:20 BST "but on police arrival a man ran off".

He was found at 03:00 after a search of the water and pronounced dead.

The force said the death had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It is the fourth death in the city's rivers in a fortnight.

