Five people have been taken to hospital following a "serious collision" on the A19 in North Yorkshire.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway, near Northallerton, at about 11:50 BST.

Some of those hurt have head injuries although the severity of the injuries is not yet known, a spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said.

The northbound carriageway was closed for several hours but has now reopened.

The spokeswoman added that four of those involved had been taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, while the fifth was taken to the Leeds General Infirmary.

