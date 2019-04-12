Image copyright Anna Florence Reed Image caption Anna Florence Reed was found dead in a hotel room in Switzerland

A judge is due to decide whether to charge the boyfriend of a British woman who was found dead in a hotel in Switzerland.

Anna Florence Reed, 22, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was discovered in the bathroom of her hotel room in Muralto, in the district of Locarno, on Tuesday.

Swiss Police said the 29-year-old German man, who shared the hotel room with Ms Reed, was in custody.

The Foreign Office (FCO) said it was offering assistance to her family.

Ms Reed was a former pupil of Ashville College in Harrogate.

In a statement, the school said: "We are saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Anna Reed, and our thoughts are with her family."

A decision on whether the 29-year-old, who lives in the Zurich area, will be either charged or released on bail is due to be made later.

According to media reports, a post-mortem examination revealed Ms Reed died of suffocation.

The FCO added its consular staff were "in contact with the Swiss and UK police".

