Dianne Williamson was found dead on 2 September

A woman has admitted killing her 70-year-old partner at a home in North Yorkshire.

Dianne Williamson was found dead at a house in Gristhorpe, near Filey, on 2 September.

Sheila Lockridge, 65, denied murder and admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility, which prosecutors at Leeds Crown Court accepted.

Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, Gristhorpe, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Tuesday.

She was due to stand trial earlier, but prosecutor Tahir Khan QC said the crown accepted her guilty plea to the manslaughter charge.

Briefly outlining some of the details of the case, Mr Khan said Lockridge and Ms Williamson's relationship had been marred by "conflict", adding some witnesses had described the defendant's behaviour as "bullying".

