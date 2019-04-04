Image copyright Google Image caption A 25-year-old woman was found in a flat on Fourth Avenue in York in July 2018

A man has been charged with preventing a lawful burial after a woman's body was found in a flat.

Police said the 25-year-old woman was found dead in Fourth Avenue in York on 2 July 2018.

Daniel Heath, 35, whose last address was given as Briggs Avenue, Crewe, Cheshire, appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Mr Heath was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at York Crown Court on 30 April.