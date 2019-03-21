Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Carpenter and the car were both heading to Strensall from Sherrif Hutton, police said.

A pedestrian who died when he was hit by vehicle in North Yorkshire has been named.

Nicholas Carpenter, 38, of Strensall, died when he was hit by a Kia 4X4 at 13.15 GMT on Wednesday between Strensall and Sheriff Hutton near York.

The air ambulance attended the crash but the man died at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police have appealed for anybody who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact them.