John Habgood (right) with the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Robert Runcie, at Lambeth Palace

The former Archbishop of York, John Habgood, has died aged 91.

Lord Habgood served in the role, second in the Church of England hierarchy, for 12 years until 1995. He had previously been the Bishop of Durham.

The current Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, paid tribute to his predecessor's "towering presence".

Lord Habgood's liberal views are widely thought to have been behind Margaret Thatcher's decision not to recommend him to be the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Despite that, Mrs Thatcher recommended him for the Archbishop of York role and made the unprecedented gesture of attending his enthronement in York Minster.

Lord Hailsham, the Conservative politician and Lord Chancellor at the time, regarded Habgood as "the only bishop with an intellectual background of the highest class".

Dr John Habgood was married with four children

Paying tribute to Lord Habgood, Dr John Sentamu said: "His towering presence, physical, intellectual, and spiritual, was a gift to all who knew him.

"As a hugely distinguished scientist, theologian and philosopher, Archbishop Habgood's faith in Christ gave him a particular perspective and a persuasive witness both to church and nation for his time.

"His many books simplified big and complex questions, revealing an incredibly perceptive intellect."

The Queen inside York Minster with the Dean of York (left) and Lord Habgood (right) in 1988

Lord Habgood's liberal credentials became clear after he was made Archbishop of York in 1983.

He backed moves to allow the remarriage of divorced people in church and to permit the relicensing of remarried priests who had been divorced.

He also favoured the ordination of women and supported the idea that a guaranteed number of General Synod places should be reserved for black members.

In the House of Lords he voted against the controversial Clause 28 banning local authorities from "promoting homosexuality".

Lord Habgood was married with four children and his wife Rosalie died in March 2016.