Image copyright Christopher Hall/Geograph Image caption The gardens along Scarborough's South Bay are to get about £7m in total

A £7m regeneration of a seaside town's historic gardens will be supported by £1.5m from Scarborough Council.

The scheme for Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens was previously awarded a £4.7m lottery grant in January.

The gardens will be restored and new facilities will be built to encourage community use.

David Auton, of South Cliff Community Group, said: "This is a once in a lifetime project, don't waste the opportunity to save these gardens."

The gardens stretch south from the town's Spa Bridge to Holbeck and include Italian gardens with formal terraces and shelters.

Image copyright Christine Johnstone/Geograph Image caption South Cliff Community Group has also raised £100,000 for the project

South Bay, where the gardens are, is recognised by Historic England as the country's first seaside holiday resort, according to Scarborough Council.

They comprise the Spa Gardens, Prince of Wales Gardens, the Rose Garden, Holbeck Gardens, Shuttleworth Gardens and the Italian Gardens.

They are designed to be more accessible and dementia friendly with restored heritage features and planting.

A new building will also be constructed for shared use by council staff and the community.

There were concerns raised by some council members at a recent meeting as to how the authority's contribution had increased from £300,000 to £1.5m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The project is due to begin in March 2020 and is scheduled for completion a year later.