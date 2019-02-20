Image copyright LDRS Image caption The development has suffered a number of delays since it was first proposed in 2009

Construction of an 8,000-seat community stadium in York has been hit by a further delay.

It will not be finished in time for the start of York City's 2019-20 campaign or for any York City Knights games during this rugby league season.

The stadium was due to open in July but City of York Council has yet to give a new date.

A council spokesperson said: "We share the disappointment and frustration the delay will cause."

The authority added that "a delay to the completion" of the stadium was "subject to commercial discussions" and it would not comment further.

York City Knights were due to play their last two home games of the current season at the stadium but have been told this is no longer the case, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Chairman Jon Flatman apologised to fans for "this regrettable situation".

Image copyright City of York Council Image caption The stadium is to host football and rugby league and feature a swimming pool, gym and sports hall

The football club said it too was "extremely disappointed" but would not leave Bootham Crescent until the new stadium was ready.

Both teams currently play at City's ground, for which Persimmon has just submitted a planning application for housing.