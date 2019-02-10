Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Nicholas Harper's Citroen Picasso was left at a moorland car park near Helmsley

Mountain rescue teams have joined the search for a missing teacher after his abandoned people carrier was found in a moorland car park.

Nicholas Harper, 50, was last seen as he left his home in Pickering, North Yorkshire, on Thursday morning.

His black Citroen Picasso was found parked about 13 miles away, near Helmsley.

Searches of a nearby forest and footpaths turned up "no signs of the missing man", volunteers said.

About 40 members of two mountain rescue organisations joined police dog teams and a force helicopter to search the area on Friday and Saturday.

In a statement, Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said: "Tracks and forestry extending up to five miles from the car park were searched.

"No signs of the missing man were found."

Police previously said they were "extremely concerned" for Mr Harper's safety.