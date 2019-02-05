Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The plan hopes to protect Staithes from flooding and coastal erosion for the next 100 years

A flood and coastal erosion defence plan is to be drawn up for a village where a nine-year-old girl was killed by a falling rock.

Harriet Forster was killed by a falling boulder on a beach in Staithes during a family visit on 8 August.

The coastal defences and cliff instability in the North Yorkshire village are to be studied by Scarborough Council.

It was a thriving fishing port but is now primarily a tourist destination.

The village, which is perched on the North Sea coast about 10 miles (16km) north of Whitby, was also once home to 18th Century explorer James Cook.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Harriet Forster's mother said she was "loved and cherished by all who knew her"

An inquest at Scarborough Town Hall in November, heard Harriet, from Oxford, was visiting her aunt's cottage in the resort when she had gone "rock pebbling" to test out a new camera before the accident.

Coroner Michael Oakley ruled a verdict of accidental death and described it as "one of the most tragic incidents".

He made recommendations for a further clearer sign to be installed and suggested a permanent barrier be put up preventing tourists going near the spot.

Scarborough Borough Council has been awarded £100,000 from the Environment Agency to create the coastal defence strategy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

It is to discussed by the council's cabinet on 12 February, with the final strategy presented in 2020.

The report intends any work to help to protect the village for the next 100 years.