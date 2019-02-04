Image caption Paul Duffield pleaded guilty to five offences at Teesside Crown Court

A police firearms enforcement officer demanded money from two hotels for advice about guns, a court heard.

Paul Duffield, 55, formerly of North Yorkshire Police, charged one hotel £393 in consultancy fees rather than providing the information for free.

Teesside Crown Court heard he had taken on the civilian role after retiring as police constable.

Duffield, of Oulston Road, Easingwold, admitted two counts of misconduct in a public office and two firearms charges.

He admitted receiving money from the Black Swan Hotel in Helmsley - a market town popular with game shooting parties - and attempting to claim money from the Feversham Arms Hotel, also in Helmsley.

The court heard he provided advice to the hotels about shotguns then tried to bill them as a consultant.

Duffield also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing firearms without authority after officers found a number of powerful air rifles found at his home.

He previously admitted possessing ammunition without authority.

Bailing him ahead of his sentencing on 27 March, judge Sean Morris said: "The fact I am getting reports does not mean it won't be a custodial sentence."

After the hearing, Assistant Chief Constable Amanda Oliver of North Yorkshire Police said: "The public have a right to expect the highest standards of integrity from anyone who works for the police service."