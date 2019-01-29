Image copyright George Arkwright/Joe Pugh Image caption No children were on board at the time of the crash

The roof of a double-decker school bus was ripped off when it hit a railway bridge in North Yorkshire.

No pupils were on the bus when it crashed into the bridge on Skipton Road, Embsay, Skipton, shortly after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said: "No children were on board. The bus was empty and the driver was not injured."

Police believe the school bus had finished operating for the day. The road is blocked with debris.

Network Rail said the bridge was used by freight trains, so no passenger services were affected.

One freight train had to stop its journey while the bridge was inspected.

But there was found to be no damage to the structure so freight trains were running as normal on Tuesday evening.

Image copyright George Arkwright/Joe Pugh Image caption Parts of the bus roof, which is under the railway bridge, is being cleared