Image copyright Google Image caption Kaitlin Mitchell was crossing West Acres in the village of Byram when she was hit

A drink-driver has admitted causing the death of a schoolgirl who was knocked down while crossing a road.

Kaitlin Mitchell, 12, was seriously hurt in the crash on 28 September 2017 in Byram and died in hospital.

At York Crown Court, Gary Smith, admitted causing death by careless driving while over the drink-drive limit.

Smith, 37, of Summerfield Drive, Brotherton, will be sentenced on 28 February.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC instructed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty to a second charge - of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs.

Smith was warned by the judge to prepare for a "lengthy custodial sentence".