The 70-year-old defendant from Harrogate is due to appear again at York Crown Court in March

A 70-year-old man has appeared in court charged with possessing more than two million indecent images of children.

Geoffrey Crossland also faces 11 charges relating to the alleged possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition at his North Yorkshire home.

Mr Crossland, of Padside Green Farm, Harrogate, was charged with three counts of possessing indecent images in categories A, B and C.

Two further counts relate to the possession of pornographic images.

He was remanded in custody at York Crown Court on Monday, and is due to appear again on 11 March.