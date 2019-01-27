Parents DNA-tested in ‘Thai bride’ cold case
DNA samples have been taken from a Thai couple who believe their daughter may be the woman whose body was found on a hillside in England 14 years ago.
The body was discovered in a stream near Pen-y-ghent, in the Yorkshire Dales, in 2004.
Police said she may have been a "Thai bride". On Thursday a Thai couple came forward to say they believed she may be their daughter, Lamduan Seekanya.
Analysis of the samples taken by Thai officials is due to take several days.
The results of the tests will then be sent to the UK for comparison, said Setthinaree Veness, the president of the Thai Women Network in the UK, who is working with the family.
The couple, Joomsri Seekanya, 72, and her husband Buasa, told a news conference last week their daughter married a British man in 1991 and moved to north-west England shortly after.
The family, from Udon Thani, in north-east Thailand, said they had not heard from her since 2004.
Mrs Seekanya said: "A part of me hopes that it's not my daughter - I want her to come back alive. But if it's really her, I can finally sleep at night."
Cold-case investigators say they believe the woman found in the UK was murdered and dumped on the hillside.
Forensic tests suggest she was aged between 25 and 35, originally from south-east Asia and may have lived in north Lancashire or south Cumbria.
She was found more than a mile (2km) from the nearest road and was wearing only green jeans, socks and a gold wedding band.
Speaking in October, Adam Harland, manager of the North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police cold case review team, said they believed the woman may have been a "Thai bride".
He said: "[It is possible] she is a lady who has taken up a relationship with a white gentleman, and come back to the UK."
On Friday, North Yorkshire Police confirmed it had received a possible name for the unknown woman and said inquiries were ongoing.