A 17-year-old Chinese girl has gone missing from her host family's house in Scarborough.

Police have launched a national appeal to find Mei Chen, who has been studying at Scarborough International School since she came to the UK in October.

North Yorkshire Police said Mei was thought to have boarded a train at York heading towards London on Monday morning.

Mei's host family said they were "very concerned" for her safety.

They reported her missing on Monday afternoon after she left the house that morning and took the 09:52 GMT train from Scarborough to York.

Mei is then thought to have caught a train from York heading to London via Peterborough.

Her host family said Mei had previously mentioned going to London to see an unknown person she met online.

British Transport Police and all UK police forces have been alerted, as well as border and immigration officials.

Mei is 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with straight black hair below the shoulder with a fringe.

She was wearing a long black coat with black backpack, black leggings and black flat-soled ankle boots when she went missing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.