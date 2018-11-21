Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Harry Leslie Smith is seriously ill in hospital in Canada

He calls himself the "world's oldest rebel", and at 95 years old World War Two veteran and political activist Harry Leslie Smith has certainly been raging against the machine.

As news of him being seriously ill in hospital emerges, BBC News takes a look at his life, achievements and challenging the status quo.

Skip Twitter post by @Harryslaststand On my refugee tour in 2019, I am going to retrace me steps that I took at the end of World War Two through Belgium, Holland and into Northern Germany and reflect upon how refugees were treated in 1945 when I was 22 years old and in 2019 when I will be 96. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/og9n7l4mNZ — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) September 29, 2018 Report

The son of a miner, Mr Smith, from Barnsley, joined the RAF in 1941 at the age of 22, serving as a pilot and lived through the Great Depression.

He became a passionate advocate for refugees, having seen the crisis at the end of World War Two.

Speaking in a video shared by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency - where he introduces himself as the "world's oldest rebel" - he recalls seeing "a stream of hundreds of thousands of refugees coming south".

Holding back tears, he says: "I can still see them. Absolutely pitiful, hungry, starving.

"When it was possible we would stop and give them whatever excess food supplies we had on our trucks and reassure them that now they were safe.

"I think for the first time I saw a gleam of hope in their faces."

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption He is one of the last remaining survivors of World War Two and the author of several books

Since then, Mr Smith, who divides his time between Yorkshire and Canada, where his son lives, meets with refugees from around the world and advocates on their behalf.

He said on Twitter he was spending the last years of his life touring hotspots of the world "to find a solution to the crisis".

Harry's Last Stand Refugee Tour, which he describes as the "last great challenge of my existence before old age consumes me", has raised more than £55,000 via a GoFundMe page.

He has shared their stories in books and written several other titles including Harry's Last Stand, Love Among the Ruins, 1923: A Memoir and The Empress of Australia.

When he's not campaigning against poverty, you might have heard him talking about the NHS.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Andy Burnham embraces Mr Smith after his passionate speech at the Labour Party conference in 2014

He rose to prominence after giving an impassioned speech about his life and the NHS at the Labour Party conference in 2014.

Mr Smith lost his sister to tuberculosis when she was just 10 years old because his family could not afford a doctor.

The speech, which moved some delegates to tears, earned him a standing ovation and huge praise on social media after warning that the UK must "be vigilant" about the NHS.

Today he has his own podcast, where he speaks out against austerity, neo liberalism and "the death of the welfare state at the hands of the entitled", and has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter, which his son is currently posting updates from about his father's condition in hospital.