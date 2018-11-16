Image copyright Dalby Forest/Instagram Image caption The wood mouse preferred to sleep on the circuit board rather than in the 8,000 acres of woodland

A resting rodent proved to be a gate-crasher at a Yorkshire beauty spot.

Staff at Dalby Forest in the North York Moors were puzzled as to why the vehicle entry barrier was playing up on Thursday, stopping visitors getting in.

They found it was a furry felon behind the fault - a tiny wood mouse snuggled up asleep on the "cosy" circuit board in the barrier's control arm housing.

A photo was shared on the forest's Instagram feed, before it was returned to its natural habitat in the woods.

Dalby Forest has 8,000 acres of woodland full of conifers, deciduous trees and open spaces providing a haven for wildlife.

It has trails for walkers, runners and cyclists as well as an activity centre, bike hire and two play areas.