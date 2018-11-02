Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Gemma Mitchell stole from staff areas in 13 businesses.

A prolific burglar has been banned from a city for three years and forbidden from entering non-public areas of any shop in England and Wales.

Gemma Mitchell has been prohibited from entering York by a court after stealing wallets, purses, bank and credit cards from staff areas in 13 businesses.

Mitchell, 24, admitted burglaries and fraud by false representation when she appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

She must now stay at a rehabilitation property in Scarborough for six months.

Mitchell's targets included Clementhorpe Health Centre, Poundworld, Holland & Barratt, All Saints RC School and two city pubs.

The three-year criminal behaviour order prohibits her from going into York within the boundaries of the A1237 and A64, and bans her from non-public areas of any shop or business in England and Wales.

Det Con Alastair Foy of North Yorkshire Police said: "Gemma Mitchell's prolific offending has caused a great deal of upset and anxiety to her victims in York.

"It is only right that she has to face up to the consequence of her actions and do everything she can to move away from a life of crime."