Bridlington hotel blaze 'not arson', investigation finds

  • 24 October 2018
Firefighter putting out a fire in the roof of a hotel building Image copyright Nick Asquith
Image caption The blaze tore through the three-storey hotel building

A large fire that partially destroyed a seaside hotel was not started deliberately, an investigation has found.

At its height, up to 55 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Londesborough pub in West Street, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on 17 October.

First indications were arson was a possible cause, said Humberside Police.

However, a joint investigation with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the fire was not suspicious.

The three-storey building suffered significant structural damage, it has been made safe and a controlled demolition will be carried out by its owners, the force said.
Image caption The fire service said there were no casualties in the fire

