Image caption Police were called to reports of an assault at 05:45 BST

A main road in York has been closed after a man was seriously hurt in an attack with a "sharp implement".

Police said they were trying to locate a man believed to be involved in the assault, which happened on Gillygate at about 05:45 BST.

It is not known how long the road will remain shut and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said the victim had been taken to York District Hospital with serious injuries.

A cordon has also been put in place off one side of St Leonard's Place near to the city's Theatre Royal.

Image caption Gillygate, a main road outside the city's walls, is home to many businesses

Bus operator First York tweeted that buses were not servicing stops at Gillygate and Clarence Street and that a number of services were being diverted.