Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Friends described Jodie Willsher as "a truly lovely woman"

A man who stabbed his ex-partner's daughter to death at an Aldi supermarket has had his minimum jail term reduced.

Neville Hord, 45, was jailed for life and told to serve at least 30 years for murdering mother-of-one Jodie Willsher.

During his trial, the court heard Hord stabbed the 30-year-old Aldi employee several times at the Skipton store four days before Christmas in 2017.

Judges at the Court of Appeal have cut Hord's minimum term to 27 years.

Lawyers for Hord, of Great Horton Road, Bradford, argued that the original sentence was too long.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption A large number of shoppers, including children, witnessed the attack by Hord

Mr Justice Goose, sitting with two other judges, said trial judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC had set "too high" a minimum term.

Mrs Willsher died from wounds to her chest and abdomen inflicted during the attack at the North Yorkshire store.

After his arrest, Hord told police the attack was planned and he had also armed himself with an axe.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Jodie Willsher's husband Malcolm described her as a "doting mother and loving wife"

He had been in a relationship with Mrs Willsher's mother, Nicola Dinsdale, for several months before they broke up in September last year.

At the time of the murder he was on bail for an attack on Ms Dinsdale and had made threats to kill her daughter, who he blamed for the break-up.

The court was told that over a two-week period he planned the killing, buying two knives, an axe and a cross bow and even making inquiries about buying a gun.

Sentencing him in March, Judge Hall told Hord he was "truly and horribly rotten to the core".