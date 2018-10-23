Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said it believed the kitten was zipped inside the lunch bag when it was still alive

A dead kitten was found inside a zipped up child's lunch bag.

The RSPCA said it believed the female kitten, which was about 10 to 12 weeks old, had been put in the pink bag alive due to "extensive scratches" on the inside cover.

The bag was dumped near railings opposite Tang Hall Working Men's Club in Hull Road, York, on Saturday.

The animal charity said the kitten was an oriental breed and was cream with dark grey or brown ears and tail.

Inspector Alice Cooper said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who may know the owners of the kitten to find out how she died.

"This is a busy area so I'd be surprised if no-one saw the bag being dumped nearby."

Read more stories from across Yorkshire