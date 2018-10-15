Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption About 180 poultry were found on premises near Thirsk

More than 400 suspected stolen animals have been found by police in North Yorkshire.

The animals - including two dogs, 90 sheep and goats and 80 ducks - were found in the Thirsk area on Friday.

Police saw a man acting suspiciously and then located about 30 live turkeys in a pickup truck at the scene.

The 42-year-old from Ripon was arrested on suspicion of the theft of animals, money laundering and breaching an order disqualifying him from keeping animals.

He was later released under investigation while inquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police said two Border Collie dogs, which had previously been reported stolen from an address in Lancashire, were found and will be reunited with their rightful owners.

The force said the animals were being looked after in secure locations until their owners are found.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption This group of rabbits were among the animals discovered by police

Many of the sheep and goats have distinguishing identification marks or tag numbers, and police are particularly keen to locate the owners of 11 Swaledale tup lambs.

The force said the owner of about 40 chickens had been identified.

Sgt Kevin Kelly, of North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce, said: "We really need the public to pull together with this one, and help us get the word out there, as we suspect that not all of the animals will be stolen from the North Yorkshire area.

"The sheer volume of animals makes this a complex investigation. Our priority has been to ensure that the animals are safe and well.

"We are working closely with the RSPCA as our inquiries continue, as we look to restore any stolen property to its rightful owners as quickly as possible.

"We are now speaking to the NFU and the farming community to help us establish the ownership of these animals. Thankfully, the owners of the two collie dogs are over the moon to be reunited with their beloved dogs."

The stolen animals include:

About 90 sheep and goats of different breeds

About 80 ducks of different breeds

About 180 poultry

Nine rabbits

Ten pigeons

Two Border Collie dogs

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The haul also included about 90 sheep and goats...