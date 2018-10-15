Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Although 73 years have passed since World War Two came to an end, the era was alive and well at a recreation along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway over the weekend.

The town of Pickering was thronged with visitors in period dress for the annual Railway in Wartime event.

This year's theme was Victory in Europe and saw displays and entertainment at each station along the scenic steam route, which runs from Pickering to Whitby.

While many visitors appeared in period military dress, there were no German uniforms on show.

In April it emerged the railway had withdrawn its invitation to a group who dress as German soldiers.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway said it was in response to negative publicity in the press the previous year.

The charity said it was a "very difficult decision" but it needed to protect the event's family image.

Neil Robertson from the Das Reich group said at the time the press had exercised "power without responsibility".

The three-day event ran from 12-14 October.